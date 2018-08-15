On Thursday, Aug. 16, Madonna, the all-time Queen of Pop/singer/songwriter/actress/author/activist, will celebrate her birthday — more specifically, the big 6-0. With six decades under her belt, she is a living, breathing legend. While she won’t host a birthday bash locally — she’s actually sponsoring a fundraiser for Malawi in honor of her big day — “it’s time to celebrate” Madonna this week, no pointed bras required.
1“Express Yourself.” Does anything scream Madonna more than expressing yourself on the dance floor? This weekend, head to Ivan Kane’s Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub in the new Ocean Resort, where dancing, DJs and burlesque are always on hand. Reserve a burlesque lesson Saturday to truly learn to move like Madge herself. Located in Ocean Resort at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RoyalJellyAC.com for more information.
2 Get “Into the Groove.” Missed her last show? We’ve got you covered. While it may not be the legend herself, the musical and video tribute to Madonna at Boogie Nights — held Saturday, Aug. 18 — is sure to show off some memorable moments. Even better? You can “get into the groove” by entering the Boogie Nights “Vogue” contest. Located in The Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoogieNightsUSA.com for more.
3 Tap into some “Holy Water.” Some call beer the nectar of the gods, so surely someone, somewhere, considers tequila holy water. And since Madonna has been known to down a shot or two of Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila after a show, it’s only right to toast the birthday girl by sipping some tequila yourself in her honor. There’s no place better to do it than Gypsy Bar, Borgata’s eclectic tequila bar, which has more varieties of tequila than you shake some salt to. Located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com for more information.
4 Hit a “Candy Shop.” Want candy galore? Head to the newly opened Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. With a signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall and the 36-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, this candy shop is unlike any other. Located in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 1000 Boardwalk. Go to SugarFactory.com for more information.
