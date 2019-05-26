After a long winter slumber, Sea Isle City is roaring back to life for a summer full of fun and festivities. Things really get going this weekend, with all the bars, restaurants and ice cream joints open for business. So the question isn’t what to do in Sea Isle this weekend, it’s what to do first. Here are five ways to celebrate in Sea Isle.
1. The Irish-Italian Festival. June kicks off with both the Luck of the Irish and the Pride of the Italians at the Irish/Italian Festival at Kix McNutley’s. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and include activities related to traditions and cultures from both nationalities, including food and drinks, followed by music from DJ “C” at 8 p.m. 63rd Street and Landis Avenue; KixMcNutleys.com.
2. Cocktails near the beach. If you envision summer as a cocktail in hand and your toes in the sand, look no further than the Springfield Inn. Get there this week for DJ Rashaun and DJ Patrice McBride on Friday; The Way Outs, Juliano Brothers, The Pickles and DJ Redline on Saturday; Rad & Kell on Sunday; and Mike LeCompt Trio on Monday. For cocktails practically on the beach, head to Henri’s Bar at Braca’s and try their new Limoncello Citrus Sangria. Then head down the road in nearby Strathmere to the Deauville Inn and go stright out back to the deck or their beach bar for table service right on the sand. Springfield Inn is at 43rd Street and Pleasure Avenue; TheSpringfieldInn.com; Deauville is at 201 Willard Road; DeauvilleInn.com.
3. Seafood galore. Nothing says summer like seafood right off the boat. And there is no shortage of places to indulge in fresh fish — while kicking back a cold one — in Sea Isle City. Like the Oar House Pub, which will also have live music all weekend including GoodFellas on Friday and Big Bleu on Saturday, as well as music at their outside bar, The Alley Bar, with Andrew Jude on Friday and Matt MacPherson. Or grab a cold one at O’Donnell’s Pour House, where in addition to the Irish options, there are always some delicious seafood options on the menu. Get there on Thursday for Pint Night or on Friday for live music with Chris Huff. Oar House, 318 42nd Place, Facebook.com. O'Donnell's, 3907 Landis Ave., ODonnellsPourHouse.com.
4. Tunes on the daily. Grab your collared shirt and head to the Dead Dog Saloon for some chilled out tunes from a regular roundup of acoustic musicians like Shaun Durnin, Nicki Sbaffoni, Joe O’Brien and more. Or head down the street to The OD, for Gypsy Wisdom on Thursday; Kim & Tonic, Lost in Paris and DJ Tommy on Friday; The Benderz Duo & The Benderz (whole band) and DJ Freezie on Saturday; Secret Service and Stealing Savanah on Sunday; Dueling Pianos with Pat & Eric on Monday; and The Benderz Duo on Tuesday. Dead Dog is at 3518 Landis Ave., DeadDogSaloon-SeaIsle.com; The OD is at 3915 Landis Ave., TheOD.com.
5. Legendary nightlife. Sea Isle has some epic nightlife, and now that Memorial Day has come and gone, it’ll be going on for three full months. You can head to Shenanigans for DJ entertainment on the weekends, but you most definitely want to get there for their near-mythical reggae nights every Tuesday. And at La Costa Lounge, get there for entertainment both inside and on the back deck — Singles Going Steady and Big House Band on Friday; Philly Rock And Soul and Legacy on Saturday; and The Insiders, Jerry Blavat Dance Party and DJ Sammy Bones on Sunday — and a party that rocks the whole block. Shenanigans is at 3815 Landis Ave., Shenanigans-SeaIsle.com; La Costa is at 4000 Landis Ave., LaCosta-SeaIsle.com.
