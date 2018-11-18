It’s finally here. The unofficial kickoff to holiday season as well as the biggest party night of the year. And it’s not New Year’s Eve, the 4th of July or St. Patrick’s Day. It’s “Drinksgiving,” otherwise known as Thanksgiving Eve. And we’ve got the low-down on where you need to celebrate it. Here are six ways to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve. 1. Do the Turkey Trot.
Don’t grab those running shoes yet because we’re not talking about that kind of Turkey Trot. We’re talking about dancing — whether you want to do the actual Turkey Trot (an old dance that involves pumping your arms according to StreetSwing.com) or not is totally up to you. Either way, grab your dancing shoes and head to Premier at Borgata for a Thanksgiving Eve bash with Cash Cash with an opening set from Jason Smith starting at 10 p.m., drink specials from 10 to 11 p.m., and a chance to win cash prizes; to 2100 at Caesars for DJ Patrice McBride at 9 p.m.; to Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget for music from Chris Devine and DJ June starting at 10 p.m., and drink and bottle specials including $200 Ketel One and Ketel Botanicals with Owens Ginger Lime and Grapefruit Lime Mixers and $200 Maestro Dobel Tequila, shot specials like $4 fireball and $6 Crown Royal Apple and drink specials like $7 Ketel Mules and Ketel Palomas; to Harrah’s Eden Lounge for the B Street Band and DJ Rashuan, or to The Pool After Dark for Thanksgiving Eve 2018 with a live performance by Ja Rule, music by DJ Eddie Edge plus beat the clock drink specials featuring $2 Absolut, Malibu and Avion cocktails starting at 9 p.m. and increasing $1 every hour until close; to HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Resort for Thanksgiving Eve with special guest Vinny Guadagnino from MTV’s Jersey Shore plus music by DJ Shortkutz; to Johnny’s Café for a DJ and dancing; to Somers Point Clancy’s By the Bay for dancing to tunes from a DJ along with drink specials; to Carney’s in Cape May for music from One Hot Mess; or to Nardi’s in LBI for music from Prep School.
2. Go all out.
Looking for a Drinksgiving that might surpass even the fun of Thanksgiving Day? Head to Wild Wild West at Bally’s for a Thanksgiving Eve Party with an open bar from 8 to 10 p.m., music from Garden State Radio and DJ Aiden Scott, drink specials including $3 beers, $4 shots, $5 table games, beer pong, arcade games and a mechanical bull for $39 per person. Or head to Tropicana for a bunch of parties under one roof, including a Thanksgiving Eve party with $6 cocktail specials until midnight and half price select liquor bottles, along with hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at Boogie Nights; music from 40 North and line dancing at Firewaters; music from DJ Ferrari at Kiss Kiss Nightclub; music from Mark Diomede & The Juggling Suns Project at Tango’s Lounge; and a Thanksgiving Eve party with the Victoria Watts Band, as well as drink specials and food served until 1 a.m. at RiRa. At Hard Rock, enjoy a free concert with John Eddie from The Dirty Ol’ Band at Sound Waves at 8:30; music from M80 at Hard Rock Cafe; music from Iconik Band at 6 p.m. followed by Johnny O at 10 p.m. at Lobby Bar; and a Thanksgiving Eve party with DJ Flosstradamus at Daer Nigthclub.
3. Go for the laughs.
We’re not saying it’s true for us, but let’s face it, families can be stressful (easy, mom and dad). Take the night before Thanksgiving to get your laugh on and kick the holiday weekend off with a bang. Head to the Comedy Club at Borgata for a night with Melvin George, Leah Bonnema, and Joey Vaga at 9 p.m.; to Atlantic City Comedy Club for a Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Show featuring Mike Recine at 8:30 p.m.; to Club Comedy at Anthem for an 8:30 p.m. show and $5 drink specials; or to Josie Kelly’s Public House for a 7 p.m. performance from Killer Comedians (Geno Bisconte, Aaron Berg and Kevin Brennan).
4. Toast Tradition.
Looking for a little tradition? Head to Harry’s Oyster House at Bally’s for their Thanksgiving Eve Buck-a Shuck, where happy hour specials are extended all day long and include $1 oysters, $3 Bud Light Drafts, $4 Blue Point Toasted Lager, $5 Red and White Wine, and $5 house gin or vodka cocktails; to Vagabond for a Thanksgiving party with DJ Brian Lee at 9 p.m.; to Kelsey’s for Wine Down Wednesday with Showtyme and ½ off bottles and glasses of wine; to St. George’s Pub for Trivia Night, $2.50 Yunglings and $2 PBR; to The Cove for poker night and drink specials; to The Cellar 32 for Wine Down Wednesday; to LB One for music from Andy Berlin; to A Touch of Italy from Lew London & Bob Mower; to Pitney Pub for Wild Wednesday with DJ Sev; to Maynard’s for their 52nd Annual Reunion Bash with a DJ inside all night, DJ Crazy Train outside, Bud Light girls with prizes from 10 p.m. to midnight, and loads of drink specials; to Brick House Pub for karaoke with Michael James; to Paragon Bar and Grille for a Thanksgiving Eve Bash with drink specials and giveaways; to Tomatoe’s for DJ entertainment; to Lefty’s Tavern for a Thanksgiving Eve Party with Ty Mares at 5 p.m., and Matt Fisher at 9 p.m.; to Lighthouse Tavern for a Thanksgiving Eve Bash with The Pickles; or to Old Oar House Irish Pub for Old Oar House Karaoke.
5. Eat, Drink and Be Thankful for Music.
While just about every neighborhood bar is stuffed full-turkey on Thanksgiving Eve, there are some where you’ll be able to hear some tunes as well. Head to Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget for music with Laura Lea at 8 p.m.; to Superstar Theatre at Resorts to hear Michael McGeehan playing the biggest hits of the 50s through the 70s; to Wonder Bar for music from Usual Suspects; to Christi’s for Wild Wednesdays with DJ Rox; to McCullough’s Pub for Thanksgiving Eve with Big Daddy Duo and $7 Stoli Martinis (think Apple Cider, Ginger Pear, Pumpkin Pie and more); to a Pre-Turkey Day Bash at JD’s Pub with Mott’s Creek Pickers, and their famous $.49 wings and tenders; to Gregory’s for music from Teague Alexy; to Tuckahoe Inn for music with Bob Campanell; to The Brown Room for music from Chris Gillin-Schwartz; to Fins Bar & Grille for a Gobble Gala with live entertainment; to The Mad Batter for music from Dan Barry; to Buckalew’s for music from Ryan Zimmerman and Catchafish; to Calloway’s for a Thanksgiving Eve Bash with Clutch Dog; to The Old Causeway for a Thanksgiving Eve Party with Sneak Attack; to Bojo’s Ale House for a Thanksgiving Eve Party with Stealing Savanah; to Anglesea Pub for a Thanksgiving Eve Party with The Sindi Raymond Band; to Sax at The Reeds for music from Wesley Ochs; to Stone Harbor Pizza Pub for a Touche Throwback party with open mic night; to Tuckerton Beach Grill for a Thanksgiving Eve party with Fred Conley; and to Dogtooth Bar and Grill for music with Rich Baker.
6. Try Something New.
For something new, head to Little Water Distillery for extra shopping hours on Thanksgiving Eve from 5 to 9 p.m. with tours, tastings, and handcrafted cocktails, as well as overnight parking available through a partnership with the HERO Campaign; to the Grand Opening of Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall with music from Ken Shiles & CiBon; or to Mud Hen Brewing Co. for an Eve of Thanks that includes $1 smoked wings, $2 Mud Light Pilsner and $5 Nummy Pumpkins as well as the release of Yellow Flashing Lights, an Imperial Stout with an 8 percent ABV.
