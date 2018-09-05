Labor Day may have come and gone, signaling the unofficial end to summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still hit the boards. Up at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, it’s as if summer never ended, with a whole bevy of things to do for you and your four-legged bestie. Here, five things to do at Morey’s this weekend.
1. The Doggie Dash.
If your plans are to indulge over the weekend, start it off with a 5K or 1 mile race to get your heart pumping. Head to the Doggie Dash on the beach adjacent to Raging Waters Water Park for a run with your favorite pup at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and finish it up with a beachside finishers’ celebration.
2. Loosen the leash.
Exercise is great, but weekends — especially warm weekends — should be celebrated. Be sure to stop by Morey’s newest bar, the PigDog Beach Bar, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, for tasty barbecue classics — think the PigDog Dog, a foot-long, all-beef hot dog topped with smoked pulled pork and jalapenos on a potato roll — as well as cocktails and classic beers. Kickback with your pooch at this dog-friendly beach, and enjoy the last dog days of summer.
3. Get Your Thrills.
If the rides are your style, head to Mariner’s Pier — open Saturday and Sunday — for the notorious Sea Serpent Roller Coaster or the Giant Wheel. Be sure to swing by Wilhelm’s Bier Garten for an ode to Oktoberfest to sample some local and German beers as well as the requisite giant German pretzels and mouthwatering sausages. (We recommend doing this after the coaster, but that’s just us.) On your way out, stop by Jumbo’s Grub & Pub to nosh on some Crab Puppies, a Mahi Reuben or classic burger while kicking back with a signature red or white sangria or a Watch the Tram Car Margarita.
4. Get Wet.
If you’re a dog — or a dog-lover — this is your weekend. Head to the Doggie Splash Pool Party, where canines have free rein to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain pool or play fetch with their new four-legged friends in the activity pool. Each dog must have a designated handler for admission, but not to worry, owners can have fun too. Just grab a bite and a beverage from Wrecker’s Beach Grill and watch your furry friend revel in doggie paradise.
5. Seafood.
Looking for seafood? Look no further than Joe’s Fish Co. overlooking Surfside Pier. Grab some goodies from the raw bar, indulge in a specialty cocktail like the Strawberry Basil Bubbly with gin, St. Germain, fresh lemon juice, basil, and strawberries and topped with champagne, and toast to a last well-spent summer at the shore.
