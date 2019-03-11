Irish or not, it’s time to celebrate all-things green this weekend! Whether you prefer hanging out in your neighborhood bar or taking part in a three-day celebration, there is no shortage of places to party like a leprechaun. So grab your green and get going — it only happens once a year.
1. When you want to go to your favorite local bar. Head to Vagabond in Atlantic City where they’ll be celebrating with Guinness, Jameson and Irish Car Bombs as well as corned beef and cabbage on special; to Wonder Bar in Atlantic City for a St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday with live music from Modern Mojo at 8 p.m. and $3 Red Bull Car Bombs and $5 Red Bull drink specials; to Pitney Pub in Galloway for Irish food and drink specials; to Shuckers in Margate for St. Patrick’s Day specials including half-priced Irish drinks starting at 11 a.m. — think $3 Bud Light, $4 Magners and Tullamore Dew Shots, and $5 Guinness — as well as a whole happy hour menu; to Maynard’s Café in Margate on Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day party with live music from the John Francis Band at 3 p.m. and Irish food specials including corned beef and cabbage; to Leatherhead Pub in Egg Harbor City, where there are always great craft beers on tap and where, on Sunday, there will be bagpipers at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. as well as corned beef and cabbage; to White Horse Winery for a St. Patrick’s Day Party starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Music from 4:44 starts at 1 p.m.; to Caroline’s By the Bay in Somers Point for three days of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with The Company at 9 p.m. on Friday, Big Daddy Duo at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by The Locals at 9 p.m., and Danny Eyre at 3 p.m. on Sunday; to Brick House Pub in Mays Landing for a St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday with Seven Stone and the release of Troeg’s Lollihop; to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light in Galloway for Irish themed food and drink specials on Sunday; to Watering Hole in Mays Landing for a Sunday full of Irish music, Irish food and drink specials; to Hi Point Pub in Absecon for a Sunday St. Patrick’s Day party full of all things Irish: $4.50 Guinness drafts, $5 Guinness cans, $7.50 Irish Car Bombs, bangers & mash, fish & chips, corned beef & cabbage and shepherd’s pie; to The Crab Trap on Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day Eve with the Nae Breeks Pipes and Drums; to Ventura’s Greenhouse for St. Paddy’s drink specials like Guinness Pints, Car Bombs and Jameson shots as well as corned beef and cabbage; and to Gourmet “Irish” Cuisine for a St. Patrick’s Day full of Irish cuisine, green beer, and live entertainment with Rick & Nick (bagpiper and drums) at 3 p.m.; or celebrate this Irish holiday German style at Egg Harbor Festhaus, where from 4-7 p.m. there will be a live performance by Blondage Rocks, corned beef and cabbage plus specials on Guinness Blonde, Breckinridge Irish Stout and Jameson, along with a free prize drawing at 6 p.m.; to Lefty’s in Barnegat for a St. Paddy’s Day with The Pickles from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and food and drink specials; to Tuckahoe Inn for bagpipers at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday; to Fins in Cape May for a St. Paddy’s Day Weekend complete with music from Subliminal Message on Saturday and Leslie Rose and DJ Denny Oh on Sunday; to The Ugly Mug in Cape May for St. Patrick’s Day with $3 green beer, $5 Guinness Blonde, $6 Guinness, $7 Island Stout, $5 Irish Potato shots and more; to Willow Creek Winery for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day Fire Pit Friday complete with live music from Bittersweet Duo; to Buckalew’s for Connelly Family Bag Pipers, Devrin Academy of Irish Step Dancers, 2 Hooligans and Clan Suibhne (Sweeney) Band on Saturday as well as 2 Hooligans on Sunday; to Nardi’s Tavern for their annual St. Paddy’s Day Party on Sunday with Joe Faronea at p.m., The Dave Christopher Band at 5 p.m., and The Sweet Talkers at 10 p.m.; to the Old Causeway for their 9th annual ShamROCK n’ ROLL with Sneak Attack at 10 p.m. Friday; to Yesterday’s for St. Patrick’s Day specials all weekend long; and to Bojo’s Ale House for a St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday featuring music from Stealing Savanah and $5 Jameson shots.
2. Can’t Celebrate St. Pat’s without a parade? Then you can’t miss the 1st Annual St. Patty’s Day Parade at noon on Saturday or the after party at St. George’s Pub in Brigantine with a full Irish menu, gifts, prizes, and bagpipers around 1:30 p.m. Head back there on Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration complete with a full Irish menu and bagpipers in the evening. At Cellar 32, also in Brigantine, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with all-day Irish food and drink specials (think Irish stew, Irish coffee, and so much more) with live music from Bobby O’DePersia at 3 p.m. Further south, there’s another parade — this time in Sea Isle City. Head to Kix McNutley’s, the kickoff point for the 29th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Party starting at noon on Saturday. After the parade, head to The Ocean Drive at 8 p.m. for their annual St. Paddy’s Party with Secret Service; and on Sunday, head to O’Donnell’s Pour House for a special Irish menu along with DJ Steve & Co. In North Wildwood, things kick off on the front steps of North Wildwood City Hall, 10th and Atlantic avenues at 11:30 a.m. The festive parade starts at noon and proceeds north on Atlantic Avenue to Olde New Jersey Avenue. Participants include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society, Miss North Wildwood, Queen Oceania, Anglesea Irish Society, Sheriff Mounted Patrol, local school bands, and much more. (Wanna party in the 'Wood following? Jump down to No. 6.)
3. If you’re looking for all Irish, all weekend long. Head to Josie Kelly’s Public House for an action-packed weekend of all-things Irish including music from Mickey Boyle and the Coleraine Ceili Band, Irish balladeer Derek Dempsey, Tom Brett and Bill Felix, as well as The Scallionaters from Ireland. There will also be bagpipers and Irish dancing throughout both days. Or head to Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar for an Irish menu Friday through Sunday. While there, pick up some Irish swag in the form of a $20 St. Paddy’s Day long-sleeve tee. If you head there on Friday, swing by the main bar to hear Alexis play from 7 to 10 p.m. Head to Charlie’s in Somers Point for a full weekend of Irish celebrations, with a special menu that includes Irish staples like corned beef, shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, Irish hoagies and more on Saturday and Sunday, as well as Nae Creek Bagpipers at 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday and The Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance 6 p.m. Sunday. At Clancy’s by the Bay enjoy Irish food specials all weekend long as well as a DJ dance party on Friday and Saturday, and then a St. Patrick’s Day party on Sunday with the Nae Breeks Bagpipers at 6:30 and 8 p.m. At Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, head in for green beer, Irish food, a DJ and bagpipers throughout the weekend. Over at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in A.C., they’ll be turning the Orange Loop green all weekend with live music from Justin Jones at 9 p.m. Friday; from Shaun LaBoy Duo at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Quasimodo’s Bride Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday as well as Irish food and beverage specials like $7 Jameson and Tullamore Dew, $10 Guinness with a shot of Jameson and $10 Irish Car Bombs, and an $8 Irish-themed kitchen menu that includes reuben spring rolls, Guinness stew, hand-carved corned beef sandwiches and more on Saturday and Sunday, as well as $5 Miller Lite 22-oz. keepsake mugs (while supplies last) with mug refills only $5. Swing by McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant Friday through Sunday for a weekend full of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans. All three days will feature an Irish menu as well as drink specials that include $5 Guinness drafts and shots of Jameson, and the McCullough’s Lucky Shake made with Irish whiskey, coffee liqueur, green crème de menth, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. On Friday, entertainment from Fred Hair starts at 7 p.m. who returns 2 p.m. Sunday; Saturday it’s Patty Blee. If you’re looking for activities along with your St. Patrick’s Day, head to McCullough’s on Saturday to participate in the Police vs. Firefighter Golf Tournament starting at 10 a.m. At Crossroads Bar & Grill, it’s a whole weekend of Irish food and drink specials, including lucky reuben rolls, shamrock tots, car bombs, Jameson and Guinness; plus, live music from Mutt and Bailey on Friday, Tony and Mel on Saturday, and a DJ finishing off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. At JD’s Pub, enjoy a full Irish menu all weekend with Irish staples including an Irish soda bread sandwich, Guinness beef stew and more. And be sure to swing by at 2 p.m. Sunday for live music from the Brandon Ireland Band. Head to Avalon Brew Pub for a three-course whiskey pairing dinner at 7 p.m. on Saturday followed by live entertainment from Sean Loosh on Saturday. On Sunday, enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a St. Paddy’s Day Celebration and live radio broadcast starting at 1 p.m. And, all weekend, enjoy St. Paddy’s Day inspired cocktails and 6 for $5 buckets of Bud Light or Rolling Rock Pony Bottles. You can’t beat St. Patrick’s Day at Lighthouse Tavern. The party starts on Friday night with a Finnegan’s Wake Party with Tara, live from Ireland, at 6 p.m. On Saturday, before Tara takes the stage again at 9 p.m., Pipes and Drums play at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, get there for the official St. Paddy’s Day Bash with Tara at 1 p.m. Head to "O’Hemingway’s" all weekend long for Irish bar snacks and dinners including cheddar and beer dip with soft pretzels, shamrock Irish stew, corned beef special and more, as well as green Coors Light drafts, Irish Car Bombs and Irish Green Tea and DJ entertainment on Saturday night. At Delaney’s in Cape May, head in for $3 green beer all weekend and St. Patrick’s Day specials as well as live entertainment from Danielle & Jennifer on Friday, The Sweet Talkers on Saturday, and Que Farkas on Sunday. At Levari’s, stop in for Flanagan Friday all weekend, with $5 Guinness, $5 Slane Irish Whiskey, $6 Jameson, $7.25 Slane Car Bombs, and $7 Baby Guinness. And on Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day dinner specials including Guinness beef stew, ham and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie starting at 3 p.m. And at Old Oar House in Millville, their annual Irish celebration is also a three-day affair, featuring Irish specialties like bangers and mash as well as a variety of Irish whiskey specials, Irish Breakfast shots, and Irish beer like Harps, Bass, Celtic Red, and Guinness.
4. For those that want a theme with their theme. When one theme — St. Patrick’s Day — isn’t enough, head to Rainbow Room in Atlantic City for Lady Geisha’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash with a special surprise guest. The show starts at 11 p.m. on Saturday, but get there early to take advantage of happy hour specials like Guinness & Jameson specials and $4 green tea shots starting at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. St. Patrick’s Day and … murder? Head to Elaine’s in Cape May for a St. Patrick’s Day Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Add a little shiver to your shenanigans with the annual Stone Harbor Shiver Polar Plunge, which takes place on Saturday. A pre-shiver party is held at The Reeds at Shelter Haven on Friday. Head to Fred’s Tavern pre-plunge for Kegs & Eggs at 9 a.m. and an Irish afterparty that includes music from The Irish Band and The Quinn Brothers. Afterwards, head to Stone Harbor Pizza Pub for an Irish coffee, or come back on Sunday for a St. Paddy’s Day party with loads of drink specials. And for the ultimate in themes, head to The Irish Pub in Atlantic City for their annual Bag Day Party on Monday. A follow-up to their St. Patrick’s Day celebration that involves everyone wearing a bag on his or her head, Bag Day has become as epic as St. Patrick’s Day itself.
5. If you need a whole casino for your St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans. Head to Golden Nugget for their Lucky Green Shake all month long. Made with mint chocolate chip gelato and topped with whipped cream, this $5 drinkable dessert is available at The Chocolate Box. It’s one way to get lucky. If you head there on St. Patrick’s Day, head to Rush Lounge for the musical styling of Ken Shiles & CiBon at 8 p.m. Or head over on Saturday night for a St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with Sultan & Shepard, with Jameson, Fireball and Avion Tequila drink and bottle specials. Over at Resorts, start the celebration by picking up free festive leis at the Promotions Booth starting at 9 a.m. (while supplies last), and then head throughout the property for food and drink specials. At Breadsticks Bar & Grill, check out special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and at Bar One, enjoy $3 Guinness bottles, $5 Jameson whiskey, $8 Jameson Car Bombs and DJ entertainment from 4 to 8 p.m. While you’re strolling through the property, keep your eye out for Shamrock On!, an authentic Irish band with bagpipes, from 4 to 7 p.m. At Tropicana, head to Boogie Nights on Saturday for a Shamrocks and Shenanigans Party, complete with $6 Bud Light Shamrocks until midnight plus a featured Jameson menu and giveaways. At RiRa Irish Pub, the party starts with live Irish music from Skelling Rockers at 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday; an Irish brunch with live music from the Skelling Rockers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and live music by the Skelling Rockers from noon to 3 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday with DJ Brandon Bobal in between sets, Irish dancers by Emerald Isle at 3 p.m., and prize giveaways throughout the day. At Anthem, get lucky with a St. Paddy’s Day party on Sunday with a reduced cover for ladies until midnight, DJ Vito G, $5 domestic beers and fireball shots, and $150 select bottle service specials; to Firewaters Saloon and A Dam Good Sports Bar for $5 Guinness on Sunday; to Hooters for $9 Irish coffee on Sunday; to Planet Rose for $8 Jameson shots and Bud Lights on Sunday; to Casa Taco & Tequila Bar for $5 Guinness, $6 Hell Cat Maggie Whiskey, and $7 Green Tea shots on Sunday; to 10 North Lounge for a featured Jameson menu from Thursday to Sunday; and to Tango’s Lounge for a featured Jameson menu from Thursday to Sunday as well as music from The Loop at 8 p.m. Sunday. It’s a party all weekend long at Hard Rock, with St. Patrick’s Day specials like $6 Guinness pints, $6 St. Paddy’s Bud Light Bottles, $8 Jameson Shots, $7 Irish Coffee, and $8 Irish Buck, made with Jameson, lime juice and ginger ale. Also available are Guinness or St. Paddy’s Bud Light plus a shot of Jameson for $11. Specials are available at Lobby Bar, Whammy Bar and Center Bar at the Hard Rock Cafe. Also at Hard Rock, head to Daer Nightclub for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.
6. If you want to hope on the Erin Express. Interested in bar hopping along with fellow Irish revelers? Then hop on the Erin Express in The Wildwoods on Saturday. A $5 wristband gives you a ride to all participating bars including Mulligan’s Bar & Grill, Mud Hen Brew Pub, Cattle n’ Clover, Shamrock Beef & Ale, Old City Pub, Goodnight Irene’s, Salty Mermaid, Angelsea Pub, Keenan’s Irish Pub and The Inlet at Olde. While you’re in town, head to Dogtooth Bar & Grill in North Wildwood with $5 Guinness drafts and $5 Jameson shots all weekend, plus music with The Steve Cal Band at 9 p.m. Saturday; to Mud Hen Brewing Company where you’ll enjoy $5 Capt. Doug’s Porter, $6 Irish Coffee and $7 whiskey sour apple all weekend as well as live music with Birmingham Six at 8 p.m. Friday and Nancy Malcun at 8 p.m. Saturday; to Angelsea Pub for a three-day party starting with a weekend kickoff on Friday night with Sindi Raymond and Jimmy Adams and then Jamie & The Quietman along with The Boys from Donegal — plus Guinness glass engraving at 2 p.m. — on Saturday; and to Old City Pub for the Maura McKinney Mastro at 8 p.m. Friday, Jamie & Friends at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Maura McKinney Mastro back at 1 p.m. Sunday, along with Irish drink specials all weekend long.
