When playing the board game Monopoly, which, of course, is based on the real streets of Atlantic City, it’s those Blue Boardwalk and Park Place properties that are often so coveted — and game making or breaking. In real life, however, the beach block of Tennessee Avenue that expands into St. James Place and New York Avenue — i.e., the orange streets in Monopoly — are fast becoming a tried and true nightlife hub. The revitalization of this area is aptly been dubbed the "Orange Loop." Here are four places to check out on the Orange Loop.
1. Bourre. Located at the site of an old gentlemen’s club, Bourre has transformed the location to an industrial New Orleans-themed pub. With Cajun BBQ on the menu — think jambalaya, shrimp etouffee and seafood gumbo — as well as two happy hours daily and lots of live events, Bourre is the new staple of the Orange Loop. This week, get there on Fat Tuesday (March 5) for DJs, a New Orleans brass band, comedian Michelle Tomko, a magician, juggler and all-night happy hour, as well as the crowning of a Mardi Gras King and Queen. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
2. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. The other new kid on the block, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, is a fun and hip locale that rapidly became known for both its beer and its burgers, as well as retro video games and pinball machines, pool tables and a jukebox. With a menu modeled after Monopoly, like the Don’t Pass Go Dog or Kentucky Ave. Chicken Sandwich, as well as unique events and weekly live music, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is well on its way to becoming an Atlantic City classic. This week, head there for Rock Star Karaoke with Indelible Groove at 7 p.m. Thursday; Shaun LaBoy at 9 p.m. Friday; and Mike & Stephanie at 9 p.m. Saturday. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
3. Pic-A-Lilli Pub. A veritable legend, the Pic-A-Lilli Pub helps to anchor the Orange Loop in longevity and history. Billed as New Jersey’s premier dive bar, Pic-A-Lilli boasts some of the best wings in Atlantic City as well as 24-hour-a-day kitchen service. It’s also a great place to catch an NFL game in season, particularly if you’re a Steelers fan. Located at 231 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to PicaLilliAC.com for more information.
4. MaDe. Technically, it’s not a bar. It is, however, a chocolate bar, and that’s just as good as far as we’re concerned. Owned by former casino chefs Mark and Deb Pellegrino, MaDe (taken from the first two initials of their first names) is a bean-to-bar café, making all of their chocolate on premises. If that’s not enough — and when is chocolate not enough? — they do have some fabulous cocktails to pair with the chocolate and a Wine & Chocolate flight that pairs four wines with four chocolates. Can you say delish? Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to MadeACChocolate.com for more information.
Fun fact: Bourre, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and MaDe Chocolate Bar each received 2019 Atlantic City Weekly Nightlife Awards just last week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.