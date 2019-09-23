Back-to-school time is not just for the kids. We have found five classes that are made just for adults. The best part? The homework is plenty of fun.
1. French dinner party. Head to Viking Cooking School at 6 p.m. on Thursday for an impressive French lesson that includes techniques and instruction on a full menu of French cuisine. Recipes include French onion soup with croutons; individual Beef Wellingtons; Bearnaise sauce; spinach soufflé and more. Tickets are $109. Located within Harrah’s at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to VikingRange.com for more.
2. The Dalmore Master Class. Hosted by PassionVines, this rare opportunity and Master Class with National Dalmore Ambassador Alastair Menzies takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Greate Bay Country Club. Learn more about one of the most recognized Highland Single Malt Whiskies with hors d'oeuvres, tastings, an intimate Q&A and complimentary custom bottle engraving. Tickets are $99. Located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to PassionVines.com.
3. Lunch & Learn: Seashore Amusements. Every month in the off-season, Lucky Bones in Cape May hosts a class. The only difference this month is that the event will be held at The Washington Inn instead. Head there on Saturday for a thorough and colorful look at the world of Seashore Amusements from the Middle Ages to Cape May with presenter Alex Breve. Lunch will be a Lucky Bones lunch buffet and tickets are $20 per person. Located at 801 Washington St. Go to CapeMayMac.org/Lunch-Learn-Lucky-Bones for more information.
4. Roll With It … Sushi School. Learn to roll sushi like a pro at Sushi School at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Sip some sake, learn tips from the best, and indulge in Kuro’s award-winning sushi. Tickets are $55 per person. Located in Hard Rock at 1000 Boardwalk. Go to HardRockHotels.com/Atlantic-City/Restaurants/Kuro.
5. Explain it to me like I’m Five: Guitar. Head to Little Water Distillery on Thursday for the next installment of the wildly popular free series "Explain it to me like I’m Five." This time the subject is the guitar. Danny Keiser — otherwise known as Danny K — will give a presentation on the history of finger style guitar. Expect a lively discussion and even livelier cocktails. Located at 807 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. Find Little Water Distillery on Facebook for info.
