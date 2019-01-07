Hit the old jukebox. There used to be a time when you could simply drop a five dollar bill into a jukebox and you would get to hear at least 18 songs of your choice all in a row, effectively maing you the house DJ for the night at your favorite local watering hole. But little by little the old CD-based machines were replaced with digital versions that not only cost more, but throw your song choices into some kind of random shuffle with all the other selections that have been picked that week. It’s a scam and it basically makes the jukebox a waste of money. But The Irish Pub has one of the last remaining CD-based jukeboxes around and a great collection of classic rock within it to choose from. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Ave in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com for more.
Drink an old fashioned. What could be more old fashioned than something that is literally called an old fashioned? This whiskey based manly man’s cocktail has enjoyed a rebirth ever since Don Draper began knocking them back on Mad Men. But although they may be annoyingly trendy, there is something to be said for a well-made old fashioned. You can get one at just about any bar, but perhaps no place in South Jersey does bourbon-based drinks better than the Iron Room in Atlantic City where the options are endless and range from the relatively inexpensive to the outrageous. The Iron Room is located at 648 N. Albany Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to IronRoomAC.com.
Stay and play at America’s oldest beach resort. Cape May has been around a while … a long while. In fact this beachside resort is famous for being the original vacation desitination in America. Today the beautiful homes, historic sites and classy restaurants keep tourists flocking to the most south of South Jersey towns all year long. It may be the offseason, but that just means less crowds, cheaper hotel rates and ample parking. So book yourself one of the gorgeously restored rooms at The Southern Mansion and party like it’s 1899. The Southern Mansion is located at 720 Washington St. in Cape May. Go to SouthernMansion.com for more.
Take in a show at a classic old theatre. Nowadays smart phones and Netflix seem to occupy much of our leisure time, but back in the old days, you needed to put a bit more effort into your evening entertainment. That meant throwing on some fancy duds and heading to a local theatre for a live performance. The show could be anything from a vaudeville act to live music, but no matter what it came with an heir of sophistication. While there may be fewer of them around, that sophisticated theatre experience can still be found here and there, and one of the best spots is at The Levoy Theatre in Millville. Originally constructed in 1908, the theatre had run on hard times in the latter part of the 20th century, but thanks to a complete refurbishment in 2012, it is back and better than ever, hosting everything from national headline acts to local theater productions. The Levoy is located at 126-130 N. High Street in Millville. Go to Levoy.net for more info and schedule of performances.
