Popping a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine is usually associated with special events — holidays, graduations, weddings, general times of celebration. But the bright and bubbly spirit is often splashed in cocktails to give them an effervescent zing that’s perfect for the summer. In honor of our favorite fizzy drink, here are five ways to enjoy champagne even on the most common of days.
1. Water Star Grille. Nothing says elegance like a glass of Veuve Clicquot, and Water Star Grille at The Reeds at Shelter Haven has Veuve specials every Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Water Star Grille offers bottles of Brut at $75 and Veuve Clicquot Rose at $90. It’s the perfect way to start the weekend a little early. 9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. Go to ReedsAtSheltherHaven.com.
2. Girasole. This Atlantic City gem is known for its fine foods, however, it just released a new menu of cocktails that will have guests buzzing. Going off the theme Garden of Eden, Girasole has crafted the Forbidden Fruit cocktail, which combines Ketel One rose vodka, muddled grapefruit and a bit of Campo brut rose for that extra pop. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to MyGirasole.com.
3. Veracruz. For the best in “espumoso” or bubbly wine, head to Veracruz in Harrah’s. Overlook the bay from Veracruz’s massive windows and sip on champagnes and sparkling wines from across the globe. Options include Segura Viudas Heredad from Spain, Dom Perignon from France and Perrier Jouet Fleur de Rose, also from France. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC.
4. Washington Inn. There are very few restaurants with as impressive a wine list as the Washington Inn. If ever you find yourself in need of a pick-me-up, head to the Inn, where over 20 sparkling wines and champagnes are stocked, including Handely Brut Rose and Bruno Paillard Blanc de Blancs. Located at 801 Washington St., Cape May. Go to WashingtonInn.com.
5. Annata Wine Bar. Situated right on the main street of Hammonton’s quaint downtown, Annata Wine Bar is dedicated to serving a variety of high quality wines to pair with their menu of fine foods and tapas. Their sparkling list includes Chandon Brut from California, Veuve Cliquot Ponsardin Brut Rose from France and, locally, Tomasello Winery’s sparkling blueberry from Hammonton. Located at 216 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. Go to AnnataWineBar.com.
