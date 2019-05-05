If you’ve been waiting all winter long for it, we’ve got good news — it’s finally here. That break in the weather when the sun shines, when festivals and outdoor parties that mark all-things spring pop up, and when the outdoors beckon. Here are four ways to sip your way into spring this weekend.
1. Saturdays on the Crushpad. One of the first signs of spring is the resurgence of "Saturdays on the Crushpad" at Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery. Wondering what a crushpad is? It’s the space at a winery where grapes would traditionally get crushed. Now it serves as a fun seating area for outdoor events. Get there between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. this Saturday for wine, food pairings, and live music from Jim Doran. Located at 600 S. Railroad Ave. in Rio Grande. Go to HawkHavenVineyard.com for more.
2. Avalon Wine & Spirits Festival. Avalon is waking up from its winter slumber with The Avalon Wine & Spirits Festival at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. With more than 200 wines, flavored vodkas, Scotches, bourbons and more, as well as hors d’oeuvres from Avalon’s favorite restaurants, a silent auction, and music from Black Dandelion, it’s a great way to kick off spring. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Located at 30th Street and Avalon Avenue in Avalon. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com for more information.
3. Sip into Spring Festival. For a true spring fling, head to Cape May for the "Sip into Spring Festival" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. With gardening and nature demonstrations as well as bloody Marys, mimosas, wine, beer, and music from Michael Flanigan and C. Lynne Smith — not to mention yummies from Crespella, Empanada Mamas, Matt’s BBQ, Coffee Boutique and Rolling Bones — it’s a spring celebration worth savoring. Located at the Emlen Physick Estate Grounds at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayMac.org for more information.
4. Food Truck Friday at White Horse Winery. When the weather’s nice, heading to the outdoor patio at White Horse Winery for their Food Truck Friday event is the perfect way to welcome spring. Head there from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday for food from Pop Shop a Go Go, wine tastings, and a live musical performance from Sara James. Located at 106 Hall St. in Hammonton. Go to WhiteHorseWinery.com for more information.
