BALLY’S ATLANTIC CITY
Park Place and Boardwalk
Wild Wild West 609-340-2000 Thursday: Stealing Savanah, 9 p.m., DJ Joey Dino, 8:30 p.m.; Friday: Emo Night Brooklyn, 10 p.m., DJ Redline, 9 p.m; Saturday: live music, 10 p.m., DJ, 9 p.m., Dancers, 10 p.m.; Th, F, Sa
Beach Bar 609-340-2000 Thursday: DJ Vito G, Sensamotion, Liquid A, DJ Rashaun; Friday: DJ Tnoka, The Jump Off, Gypsy Wisdom, DJ ADUB; Saturday: live entertainment; Sunday: live entertainment; Monday: live entertainment; Tuesday: live entertainment; Wednesday: live entertainment; TH, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood 609-431-0092 Thursday: Amy Faden Duo; Friday: Nancy Malcun Duo, 12:30 p.m., Cheezy & The Crackers, 5 p.m.; Saturday: Adam Holcombe, 1 p.m., Usual Supects, 6:30 p.m.; Love & Branca Band, 12:30 p.m., Neil Miranda Band, 5:30 p.m.; Monday: Lefty Lucy, 5 p.m.; Tuesday: Danny Eyer Band, 5 p.m., Quizzo, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Zodiac Jack, 5 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA
1 Borgata Way
Gypsy Bar 609-317-1000 Thursday: Stellar Mojo, 10 p.m.; Friday: The Benderz, 7 p.m., Split Decision, 11 p.m.; Saturday: Flowers for Taco, 7 p.m., Crazy in Stereo, 11 p.m.; Sunday: Lost in Paris, 9 p.m.; Wednesday: Billy Walton Solo, 9 p.m; Th, F, Sa, Su, W
Premier 609-317-1000 Friday: EDX, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Brooke Evers, 10 p.m.; Monday: Jessica Who, 10 p.m.; F, Sa, M
CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY
2100 Pacific Avenue
2100 609-348-4411 Friday: DJ Tonka, 9 p.m.; Saturday: DJ, 9 p.m.; F, Sa
GOLDEN NUGGET
Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard
Haven Nightclub 609-340-5111 Thursday: DJ StaiSean; Friday: DJ Aktive; Saturday: Blasterjaxx; Th, F, Sa
Rush Lounge 800-777-8477 Thursday: Dane Anthony, 8 p.m.; Friday: DC Duo, 6 p.m., Party Wave, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Alexandra March Duo, 6 p.m., Redd Hotts, 10 p.m.; Sunday: Laura Lea, 8 p.m.; Monday: Nancy Malcun; Tuesday: Patty & Bugzy, 8 p.m.; Wednesday: Lisa Bouchelle 8 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, T, W
The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant 800-777-8477 Friday; Triple Rail Turn, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday: Se7en Band, 2:30 p.m., No Pressure, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: The Exceptions, 2 p.m.; F, Sa, Su
HARRAH’S RESORT
777 Harrah’s Boulevard
Eden Lounge 609-441-5165 Thursday: The Legacy Trio, 8 p.m.; Friday: Juliano Brothers, 9:15 p.m., DJ Jay L, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Live entertainment; Sunday: live entertainment; Monday: live entertainment; Tuesday: live entertainment; Wednesday: live entertainment; TH, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
The Pool After Dark 609-441-5585 Friday: Natalie Eva Marie; Saturday: DJ Tone, noon, Nelly; Wednesday: Dnial; F, Sa, W
RESORTS CASINO HOTEL
1133 Boardwalk
Bar One 609-344-6000 Friday: DJ; Saturday: live entertainment; F, Sa
Five O’Clock Somewhere Bar 609-431-4100 Thursday: trivia, 6-9 p.m.; Th
Gallagher’s Burger Bar 609-340-6555 Thursday-Friday, Sunday-Wednesday: happy hour, noon to 6 p.m.; Th, F, Su, M, T, W
Margaritaville 1133 Boardwalk, 609-431-4100 Thursday: Kelly Gover; Friday: Dynasty Duo; Th, F
Landshark Bar & Grill 1133 Boardwalk, 609-431-4100 Thursday: Smokey Starr; Friday: DJ SL, DJ Chris Roberts; Th, F
TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY
2831 Boardwalk
Kiss Kiss Nightclub 609-300-1615 Thursday through Saturday; DJ: Th, F, Sa
Okatshe: Sake.Sushi.Spinning 1-800-The-Trop Friday; DJ, 9 p.m.; Saturday: DJ, 9 p.m.; F, Sa
Boogie Nights 888-940-7080 Thursday: 90s Night Plus 2000s; Friday: Boogie Nights Dance Off; Saturday: Be Yourself Saturday with Lady Gaga and Alexandria Von-Horne, Primal Men Male Revue; TH, F, Sa
Cuba Libre The Quarter, 609-348-6700 Friday: Latin Fridays!; Saturday: Bailamos Sabados; F, Sa
Planet Rose Karaoke Lounge The Quarter, 609-344-6565 Daily Karaoke, 8 p.m. Th,
F, Sa, Su, M, Tu, W
Anthem 609-576-5206 Friday: Club Comedy, 8 p.m.; Saturday: Diva Royale; Sunday: Sunday Funday with DJ, Club Comedy; Wednesday: DJs, Club Comedy, 8 p.m.; F, Sa, Su, W
Tango’s 1-609-340-4000 Thursday: The Loop, 9 p.m.; Friday: Big Bang Baby, 7 p.m., DJ Brandon Bobal, 11 p.m.; Saturday: The Morning After, 7 p.m., DJ Ahmed Kah, 11 p.m.; Sunday: Big Bang Baby, 9 p.m.; Monday: Beth Tinnon Duo, 9 p.m.; Tuesday: Ally & Briean, 9 p.m.; Wednesday: Mark Diomede & The Juggling Suns Project; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Firewaters Saloon 609-344-6699 Thursday: Line Dancing; Friday through Sunday: Ostrich Hat; Th, F, Sa, Su
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1000 Boardwalk
Lobby Bar 609-449-1000 Thursday: M-80, 8 p.m.; Friday: Sensational Soul Cruisers, 6 p.m., Garden State Radio, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Prep School, 3 p.m., Kristen & The Noise, 7 p.m., DJ TD, 6 p.m., Evolution X, 11 p.m.; Sunday: Bobby Lynch Band, 4 p.m., Lifespeed, 8 p.m.; Monday: The Nepturnes, 8 p.m.; Tuesday: Garden State Radio Trio, 8 p.m.; Wednesday: McGill & Co Trio, 8 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, M< T, W
Council Oak Lounge 609-449-1000 Friday: Sami Eldebs, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Five Times Famous, 6 p.m.; F, Sa
Hard Rock Café 609-449-1000 Friday: Guitar Legends Live, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Awaken, Yes Tribute, 10 p.m.; F, Sa
Beach Bar 609-449-1000 Friday: Changing Lanes, 4 p.m., DJ, 8 p.m.; Saturday: DJ Marco Penta, 8 p.m., Evolution X, 4 p.m.; F, Sa
Daer Nightclub 609-449-6432 Friday: DJ Obscene, 10 p.m.; Saturday: DJ Exodus, 10 p.m.; Sunday: DJ Cam; F< Sa, Su
The Lounge at Robert’s Steakhouse 855-500-ROBERTS Friday: live music, 8 p.m.; Saturday: Late Night Cabaret in The Lounge, 8 p.m.; F, Sa
OCEAN CASINO RESORT
500 Boardwalk
HQ2 Nightclub & Beachclub 609-783-8001 Friday: NVM; Saturday: Jonathan Peters, 11 a.m., Oscar G, 10 p.m.; Sunday; Carnage, 11 a.m.; F, Sa, Su
Villain & Saint 609-783-8001 Friday: Brandon Ireland Duo, 6 p.m.; The Event Horizon, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday; live music; F, Sa
High Water Wine Bar 609-783-8001 Friday: Jon Pruitt; Saturday: live music F, Sa
Amada 609-783-8001 Friday & Saturday; Jay – Rumba Flamenca; F, Sa
William Hill Sports Book 609-783-8001 Friday: Almost Angels & DJ; Saturday: Almost Angels & DJ; F, Sa
ABSECON
Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant & Tavern 1 N. New York Road, Smithville 609-652-0544 Friday: Dr. Cheeko; Saturday: live music; F, Sa
Hi-Point Pub 5 North Shore Road, 609-641-3172 Thursday: Quizzo; Tuesday: Karaoke; Th, T
ATLANTIC CITY
Kelsey’s 1545 Pacific Ave., 609-344-2200 Thursday: Open Mic; Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; Sunday: Live Jazz with Tony Day & Across the Globe Band; Wednesday: Showtyme; Th, F, Sa, Su, W
Tun Tavern 2 Convention Blvd., 609-347-7800 Friday: DJ Steve O; Saturday: Ricky Stevens, 7 p.m.; F, Sa
Bourre 201 South New York Ave., 609-246-6670 Thursday: Tenderbeats; Th
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 133 S. Tennessee Ave., 609-541-4099 Friday; Christian Glomb; Saturday: Rich Steiner, 4 p.m., Native Harrow, 9 p.m.; Sunday: Brother Jerome, 4 p.m.; F, Sa, Su
The Rainbow Room 55 S. Bellevue Ave., 609-317-4593 Thursday: Hot Dog Happy Hour Thursdays, 4 p.m.; Friday: RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party, 9 p.m., Jukebox Happy Hour Friday; Saturday: Free PoolSunday: Male Revue; Th, F, Sa, Su
The Claridge The Boardwalk & Park Place, 609-487-4400 Saturday: DJ; Sa
AVALON
Circle Tavern 2008 Dune Drive, 609-967-3456 Friday: DJ; Saturday: The Zone; F, Sa
The Princeton 2008 Dune Drive, 609-967-3456 Friday: Radio Tokyo; Saturday: The Party; F, Sa
The Windrift 105 80th St., 609-368-5175 Friday: Darin MacDonald, DJ Jules, Stealing Savanah; Saturday: Jim Bannach, DJ Jules, Aftershock; Sunday: DJ Jules; F, Sa, Su
The Whitebrier 260 20th Street, 609-967-5225 Thursday: Black Dandelion; Sunday: Dueling Pianos; Monday: Quizzo; Th, Su, M
Sandbar Village 125 79th St., 609-796-2900 Friday: Amy Faden Duo; Saturday; Sean Loosh; Sunday: The Burnsiders; F, Sa, Su
BARNEGAT
Lefty’s Tavern 547 North Main St., 609-607-0707 Thursday: Thursday Jams with Matt Fisher, 8 p.m.; Friday: Neil Mirand; Saturday: live music; Tuesday: Poker Night; Wednesday: live music; Th, F, Sa, T, W
Lighthouse Tavern 397 Route 9, 609-693-3150 Thursday: Trivia, 8 p.m.; Friday: The Pickles, 8 p.m.; Saturday: live music; Tuesday: Karaoke with DJ Don, 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday: Bar Bingo, 8 p.m., World Tavern Poker, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, T, W
BEESLEY’S POINT
Tuckahoe Inn Route 9, 609-390-3322 Thursday: Shaun LaBoy; Friday: Bobby Hunter; Saturday: live music Monday; Jim Fisher; Th, F, Sa, M
BRIGANTINE
St. George’s Pub 4282 Harbor Beach Boulevard, 609-266-1001 Thursday: Bar Bingo; Saturday: Karaoke; Wednesday: Trivia Night; Th, Sa, W
The Cove 3700 Brigantine Blvd., 609-264-5740 Friday: Ken Shiles; Wednesday; Kontenders Poker; F, W
CAPE MAY
Boiler Room, Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, 609-884-8421 Thursday: Wesley Ochs; Friday: Tribe with Don Shaw; Saturday: The Dane Anthony Band; Sunday: Wesley Ochs; Monday: Bridget Martin; Tuesday: Ray Gervato; Wednesday: Dan Barry; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Brown Room, Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, 609-884-8421 Thursday: Andrew Moorer; Saturday: Matt DiVenti, Darin MacDonald; Sunday: Camille Peruto; Tuesday: Don Shaw; TH, Sa, Su, T
The Chalfonte (King Ed Bar) 301 Howard St., 609-884-8409 Thursday: The Howard Street Ramble with Chris Gillin-Schwartz; Th
Rusty Nail 205 Beach Ave., 609-884-0017 Friday: Aaron Burgos Duo, The Dave Kelly Duo; Saturday: The Honeyhawks; Sunday: The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey; Monday: O’Brien & Joyce; Tuesday: Maddie Hogan; Wednesday: Dion Paci; F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Carney’s 411 Beach Ave., 609-884-4424 Friday: Cherry Crush; Saturday: Seven; F, Sa
Elaine’s 513 Lafayette St., 609-884-1199 Thursday: Bill Bittman Steel Drums; Friday: Chris Yoder; Sunday: Dan Barry; Monday: Camille Peruto; Tuesday: Brandon Ireland; Wednesday: Jersey Steve; Th, F, Su, M, T, W
Iron Pier Craft House 429 Beach Ave., 609-884-1925 Thursday: Clavicles; Friday: Camille; Saturday: UnStuck in Time; Sunday; Geno White Trio; Th, F, Sa, Su
Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill 400 Washington Street Mall, 609-770-8559 Thursday: John Cornelius; Friday; Thirsty Wilson; Th, F
Fins Bar & Grille 142 Decatur Street, 609-884-3449 Thursday: Matt Adams; Friday: Rich Baker; Sunday: Ken & CiBon; Monday: Alexandra March; Tuesday: Sean LaBoy; Wednesday: Robin Gazzaara; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Mad Batter 19 Jackson Street, 609-884-5970 Thursday: Mike Flanigan; Friday Les DeRose; Saturday: The Snake Brothers; Sunday: Open Mic; Monday: Jimm Ross; Tuesday: The Honey Hawks; Wednesday; The Squares; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill 429 Beach Ave., 609-884-4800 Friday: DJ Joe Byrd, Brendan Marro; Saturday; Nick Moccia; F, Sa
Hemingway’s 1045 Beach Avenue, 609-884-5611 Saturday: DJ entertainment; Wednesday: live music; Sa, W
Cold Spring Brewery 733 Seashore Road, 609-843-3077 Friday; Open Mic Night; F
Ebbitt Room 25 Jackson St., 609-884-5700 Friday and Saturday: Kenneth Richardson; F, Sa
Ugly Mug 426 Washington St., 609-884-3459 Thursday: Cara & Steve; Friday: Late Last Night; Th, F
Willow Creek Winery 168 Stevens St., 609-770-8782 Friday: Fire Pit Friday; F
Nauti Spirits 916 Shunpike Road, 609-770-3381 Thursday: Nauti Night Jams with Toni Teschner; Friday: The Capers; Th, F
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE
Country Club Tavern 1510 Route 9 North, 609-465-1515 Saturday: Les DeRose; Tuesay: Dan the Man; Sa, T
EGG HARBOR CITY
Crossroads Bar & Grill 151 Philadelphia Ave., 609-445-5211 Tuesday: Karaoke Night; T
Leatherhead Pub 105 Philadelphia Ave., 609-965-2337 Friday: Nikki Davis & Al Olivero; F
Renault Winery Resort and Golf 72 N. Bremen Ave., 609-965-2111 Saturday: The Shawn Ashley Experience; Sa
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
LB One 6605 Black Horse Pike, (609) 645-7655 Friday: Jim Fisher; Saturday: Nick Nicholas; F, S
A Touch of Italy 6629 Black Horse Pike, 609-646-1855 Friday: Roger Gardella; Saturday; Bob & Kit; F, Sa
Christi’s Bar & Grill 6415 Delilah Rd., 609-383-2700 Thursday: Open Mic; Friday: DJ; Th, F
McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., 609-926-1863 Saturday: Cosmic Charlie; Tuesday: Trivia Night; Sa, T
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Pitney Pub 200 S. Pitney Rd., 609-241-8906 Wednesday: DJ DC & DJ SEV; W
JD’s Pub and Grille 45 S. New York Rd., 609-404-9000 Friday: live music; Monday: Bar Bingo; Wednesday: Quiz Show Trivia, 8 p.m.; F, M, W
The Smithville Inn 1 N. New York Rd., Smithville, 609-652-7777 Friday: Lenny Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday: Lenny Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday: Lenny Mitchell; Wednesday: Jazz Night, 7 p.m; F, Sa, Su, W
HAMMONTON
DiDonato’s the Alley Bar & Grille 1151 White Horse Pike, 609-561-3040 Friday: DJ Larry; Tuesday: Quizzo, 7:30 p.m.; F, T
El Mariachi Loco 101 Bellevue Ave, 609-270-7224 Friday: Live Music; Saturday: karaoke;
Sunday: Live Music F, Sa, Su
White Horse Winery 106 Hall St., 609-270-1411 Friday: Food Truck Friday with Jeff Twardzik; Saturday: 4:44; Sunday: Brian Bachorz; F, Sa, Su
LONG BEACH ISLAND
Buckalew’s Restaurant and Tavern 101 N. Bay Ave., 609-492-1065 Friday: Earl Sutton Acoustic, Third Watch; Saturday; Earl Sutton on Piano, Catch a Fish; F, Sa
Nardi’s Tavern 118th St and The Blvd., 609-492-9538 Thursday: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.; Friday: Ty Mares, 5 p.m., IV Stone, 10 p.m.; Saturday: Ned Ryerson, 5 p.m., Jumper, 10 p.m.; Th, F, Sa
LONGPORT/MARGATE
Johnny’s Café 9407 Ave., 609-822-1789: Saturday; DJ; Monday: paint night; Wednesday: live entertainment; Sa, M, W
Maynard’s Café 9306 Amherst Ave., 609-822-8423 Friday; live entertainment; Saturday: live entertainment; F, Sa
Sofia Restaurant 9314 Amherst Ave., 609-822-9111 Thursday: live music; Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; Th, F, Sa
Steve and Cookie’s By the Bay 9700 Amherst Ave., 609-823-1163 Thursday: light jazz; Friday: light jazz; Saturday: Joe Mancini; Sunday: Chris Sooy; Monday: Bill McGrady; Tuesday: Lew London and Chris Sooy; Wednesday: Joe Mancini and Friends, Th, F, Sa, Su, M, T, W
Tomatoes 9300 Amherst Ave., 609-822-7535 Friday: DJ Luap; Saturday; DJ Sparkles; Sunday: DJ Sparkles; F, Sa, Su
MANAHAWKIN
The Old Causeway 1201 E. Bay Ave., 609-488-1327 Friday; Chief Brody and the Shark Attacks; Saturday: Fritz Electric; Sunday; Sunday Happy Hour Music on the Porch; F, Sa, Su
MARMORA
Yesterday’s 316 Roosevelt Blvd, 609-390-1757 Friday: live music; Saturday: live music; F, Sa
MAYS LANDING
Applebee’s Restaurant 700 Consumer Square, 609-383-9290 Wednesday: Quizzo, 9 p.m.; W
Brick House Pub & Grille 4450 Black Horse Pike, 609-837-2763 Thursday: Kontender Poker; Friday; live entertainment; Saturday: The Rollers; Sunday: Kontender Poker; Monday: Quizzo; Wednesday: Karaoke with DJ Michael James; Th, F, Sa, Su, M, W
MILLVILLE
Old Oar House Irish Pub 123 N. High St., 856-293-1200 Friday: Dale Bierman; Wednesday: Old Oar House Karaoke; F, W
Bojo’s Ale House 222 N. High St., 856-327-8011 Friday: Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns, 9 p.m.; Monday: World Tavern Poker; F, M
NORTH WILDWOOD
Anglesea Pub 116 E 1st Ave, 609-729-1133 Thursday: Quizzo; Th
Owen’s Pub, 119 E. 17th Avenue 609-729-7290 Friday: DJ Bee Bop Bernie, 8 p.m.; Saturday: Original Name That Tune with Mikey D, 9 p.m.; F, Sa
Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill 106 W. Spruce Ave., 609-552-3350 Friday; DJ; Saturday; Pool Party with DJ; F, Sa
PETERSBURG
Levari’s 1291 Rt. 50, 609-628-2225 Friday: The Frequency; Saturday: TC Express Dance Party; F, Sa
RIO GRANDE
Rio Station 3505 Route 9 South, 609-889-2000 Monday: Kontender Poker; Tuesday: Tipsy Tuesday Trivia Night; M, T
SEA ISLE CITY
Kix McNutley’s 63rd & Landis, 609-263-6341 Friday; Quizzo and Karaoke with Hot Sounds, Dean Dunlevy; Saturday: Irish-Italian Festival, DJ C; F, Sa
Ocean Drive 40th & Landis, 609-263-1000 Thursday: Gypsy Wisdom; Friday: Kim & Tonic, Lost in Paris, DJ Tommy; Saturday: The Benderz Duo, The Benderz, DJ Freezie; Sunday: Secret Service, Stealing Savanah; Monday: Dueling Pianos with Pat & Eric; Tuesday: The Benderz Duo; F, Sa, Su, M, T
La Costa 4000 Landis, 609-263-3611 Friday; Singles Going Steady, Big House Band; Saturday: Philly Rock and Soul, Legacy; Sunday; The Insiders, Jerry Blavat Dance Party, DJ Sammy Bones; F, Sa, Su
Oar House Pub 318 42nd Place, 609-263-3000 Friday: GoodFellas, Andrew Jude; Saturday: Big Bleu, Matt MacPherson; F, Sa
Dead Dog Saloon 3815 Landis Ave., 609-263-7600 Thursday: Shaun Durnin; Friday; Joe O’Brien; Saturday: Nicki Sbaffoni; Sunday; Josh Liberio; Th, F, Sa, Su
Shenanigan’s 3815 Landis Ave., Thursday: DJ Kurteousy; Friday: DJ Sojo; Saturday: DJ Quinn; Th, F, Sa
Springfield Inn 43rd & Pleasure Ave., 609-263-4951 Friday: DJ Rashaun, DJ Patrice McBride; Saturday: The Way Outs, Juliano Brothers, The Pickles, DJ Redline; Sunday: Rad & Kell; Monday: Mike LeCompt Trio; F, Sa, Su, M
SOMERS POINT
The Anchorage Tavern 823 Bay Ave., 609-926-1776 Friday: DJ; Saturday: DJ; F, Sa
Applebee’s Restaurant 51 Bethel Rd., 609-653-2270 Friday: Bar Bingo, 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday: Quizzo, 9 p.m; F, W
Clancy’s By the Bay 101 East Maryland Ave., 609-927-6969 Friday: live entertainment Saturday: live entertainment; Tuesday: Karaoke; F, Sa, T
Caroline’s By the Bay 450 Bay Avenue 609-927-9007 Thursday: Karaoke with DJ Eric, 8 p.m.; Friday: live music: Saturday: live music; Sunday: live music.; Wednesday: Open Mic hosted by Tribe; Th, F, Sa, Su, W
The Crab Trap 2 Broadway, 609-927-7377 Friday: Just in Time; Saturday: Just in Time; Wednesday: Just in Time; F, Sa, W
Josie Kelly’s Public House 908 Shore Rx., 609-904-6485 Monday: Motown Mondays; M
Gregory’s Restaurant 900 Shore Rd., 609-927-6665 Friday: Mel & Tony, 8 p.m.; Saturday; DJ; Wednesday: Tom Angello’s All Star Jazz Series with Tony Miceli and Gregg Kettinger, Trivia Night; F, Sa, W
STONE HARBOR
Sax at The Reeds, 9601 Third Ave., 609-368-0100 Thursday: C. Lynn Smith; Friday: Sean Loosh; Th, F
Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina 9631 Third Ave., 609-961-3015 Friday: Matt Adams; Saturday: Dynasty Marie; F, Sa
Stone Harbor Pizza Pub 315 96th St. Thursday: Family Game Night, 5 p.m.; Wednesday: Open Mic Night; Th, W
Fred’s Tavern 314 96th Street, 609-368-5591 Thursday; Quizzo, 7 p.m.; Friday: live music; Th, F
TUCKERTON
Tuckerton Beach Grille & Restaurant 1000 S. Green St., 609-294-3600 Thursday: Open Mic with Jimmy Brogan, 8 p.m; Friday; 40 North; Saturday; Gas Pedal; Th, F, Sa
Lizzie Rose Music Room 217 E. Main Street, Friday: Skyla Burrell Band; Saturday: Kinderhook; Wednesday: Singer/Songwriter Night; F, Sa, W
VENTNOR
Enlightened Café 6414 Ventnor Ave., 609-594-5283 Friday: Club Enlight, 9 p.m.; F
VINELAND
Double Eagle Saloon 1477 Panther Rd., 856-213-6176 Saturday: live entertainment; Sa
WILDWOOD
Dogtooth Bar and Grill 100 E. Taylor Ave., 609-522-8383 Friday; Name that Tune with DJ Denny Oh, 9 p.m.; Saturday: South Paw, 9 p.m.; Wednesday: Five Times Famous; F, Sa, W
Goodnight Irene’s 2708 Pacific Avenue, 609-729-3861 Thursday: Quizzo; Friday; live music; Th, F
Star Beach Bar 402 E. Rochester Ave., 609-224-1124 Saturday: Christian Glomb; Sunday: Cheezy & The Crackers; Sa, Su
Breakers Billiard Club and Bar 3401 NJ Avenue Thursday: Karaoke, 9 p.m.; Th
Mulligan’s Shore Bar and Grill, 310 W. Hildreth Ave., 609-522-4883 Friday; Name that Tune; F
Mud Hen Brewing Co. 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., 609-846-7918 Friday: Old School; Saturday: Atley Moon & The Say Somethings; F, Sa
Shamrock Beef & Ale 3700 Pacific Ave., 609-522-7552 Thursday: The Locals; Th
