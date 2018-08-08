Is you hair all knotted up? How about your kid’s? Then run, don’t walk, to Bon Cheveux Salon where they sell maybe the greatest detangler brush around. Salon employees swear by it — as does my 7-year-old niece. The Wet Brush Pro Detangler comes in original size ($12), which is better for adults, and in a mini ($8), which is just right for little girls. Located at 46 Roosevelt Blvd. in Marmora. Call 609-390-0758.
— Pamela Dollak
