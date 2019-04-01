1) Ocean City. Ocean City's fourth annual Girls' Weekend kicks off with a fashion show 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Glazed Over Studios (704 Asbury Ave.) featuring clothes and accessories from various Ocean City retail shops, modeled by local men and women and catered by area restaurants. Advance $20 tickets are required and on sale at City Hall, the Route 52 Welcome Center, Ta-Dah (1040 Asbury Ave.), the 7th Street Surf Shop (720 Asbury Ave.), the Sneaker Shop (704 Asbury Ave.) and Making Waves (836 Asbury Ave.). Girls' Weekend, which lasts through Sunday, April 7, also features hotel and bed-and-breakfast packages, dining offers, book signings, shopping discounts, prizes, yoga and barre classes, craft projects and demonstrations and other fun activities. For a detailed schedule of Girls Weekend events and more call 609-399-1412.
2) Sea Isle City. Sea Isle City's Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host their annual Spring Girls' Weekend from Friday to Sunday, April 5 to 7, with special offers at more than 40 retailers, salons, fitness services, bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses throughout town. There will also be wine tastings, live entertainment, dancing and more. Participating businesses will be easy to identify thanks to colorful “Girls' Weekend” flags hanging in front of stores and restaurants. Jitney service will be available from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. The fare is $2 before 11 p.m., and $4 after 11 p.m. Go to SeaIsleChamber.com for a list of participants and additional information.
