1) Pottery. Gail Molnar Pfeifer creates unique stoneware and porcelain pottery. Her functional, wheel-thrown pieces (vases, mugs, bowls, pitchers) are mostly glazed in an electric kiln. Some decorative pieces have been pit-fired or hand-built. Email her at: gail@laughinggullpottery.com.
2) Glass art. WheatonArts has an array of gorgeous glass works. For someone who enjoys a touch of whimsy, the “Green Frog Paperweight” ($9.50, 1.5″ h x 2.5″ w x 2″ d) by the WheatonArts Glass Studio is perfect. According to Wheaton’s site, paperweights have been made in the U.S. since about 1850 and still enjoy popularity for practical and decorative purposes. In S.J. factories, paperweights were made by glassworkers as an “end-of-day” piece, not as a factory production item, and given to friends as mementos. Wheaton Arts is at 1000 Village Drive in Milville. Go to WheatonArts.org.
3) Natural beauty. Natural Creations by Nicole of Sea Isle City prides itself in making the most organic natural beauty products — like essential oil blends, body butters and sugar scrubs — possible. The Lip Care Set ($10) makes for a great Pollyanna gift or stocking stuffer, especially since it’s already wrapped. Go to NurtureYourselfGoods.etsy.com.
4) Artful ornaments. Nashville North Studios challenge its artists to create mini paintings that can second as tree ornaments ($25). The artists, like Sue Rau, Chris O’Brien, Patti Speed Hemberger and Elise Bond, among others, were challenged but ultimately excited about this holiday project. Its third Firday event from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 21, will feature {span}a holiday party and open mic night with Tim Faherty and Gregg Clayton. {/span}NNS is located at 210 New Road in Linwood. Go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com
5) Mosaic jewelry. Handmade mosaic pendants ($15) by Fabrice Allen of Fabulous Mosaics make a great stocking stuffer. Each comes ready to wear with a hemp necklace. Find Fabulous Mosaics on Facebook.com.
— Pamela Dollak
