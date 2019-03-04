I don't care how rich you are, everybody loves a sale. And this time of year, as shops and boutiques need to make room for spring and summer merchandise, loads of sales can be found. We have three biggies for you to take advantage of.
- Sand + Stitch. One of the newest and most charming women's clothing and accessories boutiques on the Ocean City boardwalk is having a major blowout sale. From Fridays to Sundays, March 8, 9, 10 and 15, 16 and 17, head here to grab dresses, tops, jewelry, handbags and so much more. Summer dresses will be up to 50 percent off and other select items are up to 60 percent off. 844 Boardwalk, O.C. Facebook.com.
- Rock Tackle. While in Ocean City, pop on over to Staintons, where you'll find over 70 boutique-like shops selling everything from women's and kids' items to home decor and pet accessories. This week, boaters and fishermen must check out Rock Tackle for 50 percent off everything. Rock Tackle is "on a mission to deliver portable and tangle free fishing products that will make you more organized and successful." 810 Asbury Ave., O.C., Staintons.com.
- Shop-A-Holics Weekend. This sale is pretty much the mother lode of sales. Over 30 women's and men's shops from Avalon and Stone Harbor join together for three days of incredible sales at two locations: Princeton Bar & Grill (2008 Dune Drive, Avalon) and the Whitebrier (260 20th St., Avalon). Take serious advantage of this fun shopping extravaganza from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Shop for clothing, shoes, home decor and more, while music and cocktails keep you moving between locations. Look for Seven Mile Island shops such as Lululemon, Armadillo, The Preppy Palm, TIger Lily, Gingy's, Hassis Men's Store and even Victorious from Cape May is getting into the act. Donations will be collected for Friend in Need. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com.
— Pamela Dollak
