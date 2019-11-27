Everybody seems to have their favorite Italian restaurant. It's one of those things that folks seem to always have a strong opinion about, and everyone considers themselves an expert.
But hitting up the same place time and again can eventually wear thin. A true foodie needs to get out there, explore and try something new! Case in point- La Casetta Italian Bistro in Ocean View, a fantastic new spot we just visited recently. Check out Pamela Dollak's story on it.
And for even more culinary exploring, check out our dining listings!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.