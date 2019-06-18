Think Outside the Bottle.
Welcome back to this month’s, “You ask and I’ll answer.”
This month I had the honor to sit down with West + Wilder founder, Matt Allan, for a Q&A about the most talked about wine trend in the industry – cans. Once considered a novelty, cans are one of the fasting growing alternative packages in the industry. Last year alone canned wine sales saw a 69% jump, totaling 69 million in sales and 740,000 cases (tracked by Nielson). The following is an excerpt of my interview with Allan.
Michael Bray: Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me, Matt. For those readers
that have never heard of your brand before, what is West + Wilder?
Matt Allan: Inspired by the natural beauty of California, Oregon and Washington, West + Wilder pays tribute to the wild West Coast and all the feelings it evokes. Built on the pillars of quality, convenience and responsibility, we wanted to set a new standard for canned wine. We wanted to create something that looks pretty, tastes pretty and just happens to come in a can.
MB: How long have you been in the canned wine business? What inspired you?
MA: We’ve been in the wine business for more than a decade each, but only
launched West + Wilder in May of 2018. We were excited to see more beverages in cans; craft beers, cocktails, and wine! Plus, we love its convenience and sustainability. We feel there’s an audience out there that simply doesn’t want to sacrifice quality just for the sake of convenience.
MB: How long has canned wine been a thing?
MA: The canned wine category has seen dramatic growth year over year since
2014. Nielsen said 125%. The practice of canning wine is not new, but it has gotten better. I’ve seen empties of canned wine from back in 1930s! What’s driving the recent trend is that growing acceptance of cans as well as the technology required to put good wine in cans. Mobile canning lines and liner technology have aided the growth.
MB: West + Wilder White was the highest rated canned wine in the latest issue of Wine Spectator. How does this make you feel? Do you feel we will see more scores being awarded to canned wine?
MA: We wanted to set a new standard for the quality of canned wine, so the
Wine Spectator review certainly feels great. It’s a validation of our approach and it helps to change people’s perception. We do feel more recognition of quality in the category is coming as smaller producers start to see the benefits and aren’t just scared off by something different.
MB: What do you say to those who feel that the quality in a can is inferior to that in a bottle?
MA: It think it’s a lot like screw tops. When they were first introduced people only associated it with cheap or bad wines, and now there’s PlumpJack Estate Winery, as an example, not to mention nearly every fine wine coming from New Zealand.
MB: Are canned wines age worthy? Or is it a drink now situation?
MA: We can our wines multiple times per year to be bright, crisp, and refreshing. They’re ready to drink today. If one can gets lost in the refrigerator for months on end, it’ll still be good, but our wines definitely are about being enjoyed today.
MB: Is canned wine here to stay?
MA: Yes! People love convenience. How many times have you been on the beach without a corkscrew? With Decanter Magazine, Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast giving scores, it says that good wine does not only come in bottles.
MB: What impact do you hope to have on the world of wine?
MA: There really aren’t that many people drinking wine in the states, so we just want more people to know and enjoy good wine!
MB: What else do you want the Jersey Shore to know about your wine?
MA: We like cans because they’re easy to recycle, but our commitment to responsibility goes beyond that. We’re members of 1% for the Planet, and that means we dedicate 1% of our revenues towards the preservation and conservation of parks and public spaces. What that means is that we’ll soon be making a donation to a park in New Jersey! That’s one of the best feelings to give back to the community that supports us!
Overall, my conversation with Allan definitely left me feeling like this canned wine thing in no way is a fad. The focus on quality also speaks that it’s more than just packaging. I urge you to get out there, buy cans, pull the tab back and see for yourself.
The Wines:
West + Wilder Rose (a blend of Pinot Noir, Carignane, Zinfandel); West + Wilder White (a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Viognier Muscat, Chardonnay); West + Wilder Sparkling Rose (a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Malvasia); West + Wilder Sparkling Wine (a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, Albarino).
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing…
Drink Passionately,
Michael
