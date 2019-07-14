Howard sets the Phillies’ single-season record when he hits his 49th home run into the upper deck of RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., off pitcher Pedro Astacio of the Nationals. Howard would finish that season with 58 home runs — still the club record.

