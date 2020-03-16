The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml
Time of full moon: 11:59 a.m.
From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times
