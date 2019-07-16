Titans Jaguars Football

Tennessee Titans nose tackle Austin Johnson (94) ‘keeps improving each week,’ says Titans first-year coach Mike Vrabel. Eagles center Jason Kelce says the former St. Augustine Prep and Penn State standout is ‘a big piece of their defense.’

Johnson (St. Augustine) is entering his fourth season with the Titans as their second-round draft pick in 2016. He had 22 tackles, two pass defenses and a sack last season.

