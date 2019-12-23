Austin Johnson, Football, 2012

6-4 323 OL/DL

Johnson is strong, quick and one of the region's top defenders. Opponents often double-teamed him with blockers. He excelled at Penn State. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

