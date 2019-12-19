J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.
The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill.”
Marc Anthony’s yacht goes up in flames in Miami: A luxury yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. No one was injured.
The 120-foot boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Oklahoma man in ‘The Innocent Man’ case released from prison: A man who spent 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man” was released Thursday morning from an Oklahoma prison.
Karl Fontenot, 55, was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, said Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott. A telephone message left with the U.S. Marshal’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
Fontenot was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 kidnapping and killing of Donna Denice Haraway, a convenience store clerk in Ada, Oklahoma.
