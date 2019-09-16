Wildwood deck collapse

A two-story balcony collapse Saturday night at a multi-family condo on East Baker Avenue has sent at least 19 people to local hospitals, officials said.

Panic and fear struck a group of firefighters and their families Saturday night when a multi-level deck at the condominium they were staying in collapsed on them. Officials with area hospitals have confirmed at least 19 were injured, including three children.

