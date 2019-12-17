012219_spt_olma 2

Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco, right, drives by OLMA's Ava Casale during Monday's game on January 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Ava Casale

OLMA

5-9, Sr. G

Casale averaged 13.5 points and sank 55 3-pointers last season.

