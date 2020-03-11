Girls, this weekend is for you! With Shop-A-Holics: Designers, Deals and Drinks in Avalon and Girlfriends Getaway at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, it’s time to grab your girlfriends and spring into some fun. From Thursday to Saturday, March 12-14, you can shop away from more than 30 retailers featuring women’s and men’s fashion, home décor, jewelry and accessories, bath and body and active wear, then retreat to the Reeds for luxurious spa treatments at Salt Spa and more.
Shop-A-Holics: Designers, deals and drinks
So, what is Shop-A-Holics?
“This year we have about 33 local stores that create mini pop-up sale stores at two locations,” says Kathy Wierzbicki, owner of Tiger Lilly in Avalon. The pop-up shops will be divided between The Princeton and the Whitebrier Restaurant. “Both locations are very close, so that’s easy to walk from one to the other,” Wierzbicki says.
“This started as a casual, grassroots event about 12 years ago. As a resort community, we wanted to think of a way to move our merchandise as we get ready for the summer season,” Wierzbicki says.
Each boutique brings their top-quality merchandise and offers it to the public at discounts of up to 75% off.
In its infancy, Shop-A-Holics included a handful of boutiques and took place over a single day. This event has been so successful, that it’s expanded to three days filled with amazing sales.
Cocktails and food will also be available at both locations.
“Ladies can browse with their glass of wine or cocktail, and men can shop or sit at the bar, grab a burger and watch the games. It’s really the perfect shopping experience for everyone,” Wierzbicki says.
Admission for the weekend is $10. With that you will receive a Shop-A-Holics tote bag and a wristband that can be used at both locations for the entire weekend.
“Each year we pick a charity to partner with, this year’s event will support Friend in Need,” Wierzbicki says.
Girlfriends’ Sip, Shop and Spa Getaway at The Reeds at Shelter Haven
“When we created our Girlfriends Getaway package, we made sure to include everything a group of friends could dream of in a quick weekend escape,” says Carolyn Holdsworth, executive director of the Salt Spa at The Reeds.
Designed to coincide with the Shop-A-Holics event, the Girlfriends Getaway package fills in the rest for a complete dream weekend spent with the girls.
“From an intimate dining experience at SAX to luxurious guestroom accommodations, unparalleled signature service options at Salt Spa to a lively cocktail class — the exclamation point at the end of a perfect Shop-a-Holics weekend,” Holdsworth says.
From Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations for two nights, daily prix-fixe breakfast, a three-course prix-fixe dinner at SAX on Friday, a mixology class and tapas dinner on Saturday, two mini-treatments at Salt Spa (options include 30-minute Glow Start Facial or classic massage, and professional make-up application, advanced hairstyling, gel manicure, or pedicure), a travel essentials goodie bag and complimentary admission the Brine Inhalation Lounge and steam room. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment in Sax Lounge by C. Lynn Smith on Friday and Megan Knight on Saturday.
Packages start at $469 per night.
“Spa Season in Stone Harbor is all about relaxing the mind, renewing the body, and reviving the soul, and we can’t think of any better way to achieve those goals than a weekend designed for eating, drinking, shopping and spa-ing among your closest friends,” Holdsworth says.
