Avalon is closing borough buildings and cancelling meetings in response to the spread of COVID-19, Public Information Officer Scott Wahl said in a release.
Avalon Community Hall and the Avalon Senior Center are closed through April 10, Wahl said Monday. Outdoor facilities, like playgrounds and basketball courts, will remain open.
Avalon Borough Hall remains open, but the borough urges residents who need a question answered call the office instead of visit in person. Surfaces in the building will be sanitized on a daily basis. Restrooms at Surfside Park on 30th Street will remain open.
The Avalon Environmental Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. The Avalon Garden Club's Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. All scheduled events at the Community Hall, library and senior center are cancelled through April 10. Avalon Home and Land Owners Association's Community Connections event on Saturday, April 11, is cancelled and won't be rescheduled.
“This is the time to listen to the experts and take the necessary steps to make sure our community is as reasonably protected as possible from coronavirus”, Mayor Marty Pagliughi said. “We continue to receive new information and guidance and our Borough policies will be dictated by this information and adjusted accordingly.”
