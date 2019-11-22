Avalon Partly Sunny Summer Beach

Avalon officials have called for bids for a project to repair the 21st Street Bulkhead. The work, to be completed over 60 days, includes construction of 40 linear feet of vinyl/timber bulkhead, one five-foot bulkhead return and one ten-foot bulkhead return, the removal of existing piles, wales, and sheeting, stormwater outfall removal and replacement, landscape restoration and site restoration. Bids will be read at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Borough Hall, 3100 Dune Drive. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments