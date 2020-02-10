Avalon officials called for bids for a sanitary sewer system improvement project on 21st Street and First Avenue. The project includes replacing the sanitary sewer. Bids are due 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 to the borough treasurer, 3100 Dune Drive. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

