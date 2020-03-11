Shop-A-Holics

Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

