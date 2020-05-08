FEMA Avalon

Avalon has taken steps to improve its class 3 CRS Rating from FEMA including improving areas of beach erosion and implementing strict requirements for the construction of new homes Monday Jan 3, 2020. Homes currently under construction that can be found at 505 24th Street, 214 53rd Street and 36 East 23rd Street. October there was evidence of extreme beach eroision at 11th street and beach and done to repair. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.

“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”

Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments