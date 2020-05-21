Summer Series: Beach Tag Inspectors

Above, Avalon beach tag checker Blair Bocklet, 17, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, usually posts up at the entrance to the beach at 28th or 29th streets. At right, Ciaran Scott, 17, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, does a sweep of the beach to make sure people have tags. If not, she can sell them daily passes.

As of May 22, the beach will be open for sitting, using social distancing rules.

