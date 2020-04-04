The Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donated $6,000 to Cape Assist to fund community programs during the pandemic.

The nonprofit provides programs and services to those struggling with substance abuse.

“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “It’s tough to approach businesses and the community for donations during a time when so many people are struggling, but with organizations out there like the Avalon Lions Club, we can continue our work with this population that’s extremely vulnerable, especially now.”

