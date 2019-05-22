Age: 16
High School: Atlantic Christian School
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Parents: Ebenezer and Mary Oguntuase
Community/school activities: Atlantic Christian School’s Missions club, Shore Memorial Junior Volunteer program, Mainland Baptist Church volunteer, Community FoodBank volunteer, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Member, Human Trafficking Awareness project organizer
Post-high school plans: Attending Jefferson University, playing soccer and majoring in pre-medicine. “I hope to be involved in some kind of music group,” she said.
Career goals: An orthopedic surgeon
Ayolola “Lola” Oguntuase is a senior at Atlantic Christian School where she earned a 3.86 GPA. Ayolola is a passionate volunteer in the local church community and has been on several mission trips in the United States and beyond, including Haiti in 2017. She said she has been greatly influenced by her Nigerian-born grandmother’s character and personality to become a part of her community, beyond herself.
At 16, you are the youngest member of your graduating class. How does that affect you as a leader in your school?
The pressure can get a little overwhelming sometimes. But I do see myself as any other teenager or classmate. My age doesn’t change anything, it’s literally just a number to me. I feel like anyone can be a leader at any age ... if they’re willing to take charge.
Two years ago you were in a serious accident. How has that shaped your perspective on life?
I’ve learned a lot through that. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today without the struggles. It shaped me in the aspect of communication in school. That was a really difficult thing for me, and to just be honest about where I’m at. It’s helped me to be really open. That experience has allowed me an open door to be more relateable for people going through that same struggle.
What do you take away from the mission trips you go on and why are you inspired to continue to help others?
After you go on a mission trip, you feel like you have a fire in you to do more. Usually when I go on these trips I’m going to bless people by helping them, but I always come back feeling blessed. Seeing the situations and circumstances people are going through in our country and around the world, it’s allowed me to be very thankful for everything I have. It helps me be generous, and I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to go on these trips because I have learned a lot.
— Claire Lowe