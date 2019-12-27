B.L. England last day

A view of the old B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, approaching from the company driveway off Route 9.

The last coal-powered plant in New Jersey ceased operations May 1 after more than 50 years of burning fossil fuels in Upper Township.

