Upper Township power plant shuts down

B.L. England from fishing pier

A view of the old B.L. England power plant in Upper Township on its last day in operation, from the fishing pier that is still accessible to the public off the company road from Route 9.

B.L. England, the last coal-powered plant in New Jersey, is set to stop operations today after more than 50 years of burning fossil fuels

Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center closes while others thrive "Most of the day, there's not really any cars there," said the manager of the Sunoco gas station which shares the median with the city's visitor welcome center off the Atlantic City Expressway.

Local construction company donates time and materials to build school's athletic area. After three years without, students at Principle Academy Charter School will soon have a dedicated basketball court and large recreation area.

Atlantic County lawsuit seeks release of Boy Scout sexual abuse files Attorneys for Richard Halvorson filed the suit Tuesday, after the retired Atlantic City police officer decided to come forward after seeing the news of a list of New Jersey Boy Scouts troop leaders accused of abuse was released.

050119_spt_hsbb

Holy Spirit's JJ Spotts #2 makes the out against St. Augustine's Kevin Foreman #10 during the second inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer