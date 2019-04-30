Upper Township power plant shuts down
B.L. England, the last coal-powered plant in New Jersey, is set to stop operations today after more than 50 years of burning fossil fuels
Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center closes while others thrive "Most of the day, there's not really any cars there," said the manager of the Sunoco gas station which shares the median with the city's visitor welcome center off the Atlantic City Expressway.
Local construction company donates time and materials to build school's athletic area. After three years without, students at Principle Academy Charter School will soon have a dedicated basketball court and large recreation area.
Atlantic County lawsuit seeks release of Boy Scout sexual abuse files Attorneys for Richard Halvorson filed the suit Tuesday, after the retired Atlantic City police officer decided to come forward after seeing the news of a list of New Jersey Boy Scouts troop leaders accused of abuse was released.