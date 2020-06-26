Food drive at Bader Field feeds thousands affected by casino closings: On Thursday, several organizations came together once again to feed 2,250 families as they wait for things to gradually get back to normal.
Let's stop hating baseball: Columnist Michael McGarry is mystified as to why so many people love to claim the game is on its last legs. He felt that way even before the pandemic shined a light on what many claim are fundamental flaws in the game itself.
‘Everybody said it wasn’t going to last:’ Mays Landing couple celebrates 71 years of marriage: The Cinquinas, of Mays Landing, are a rarity in 2020. Only 6% of American marriages last more than 50 years.
Atlantic City man ordered released pending trial on Atlantic City protest charges: Officials allege Nixon ran through two lines of officers in the middle of the street as they attempted to disperse people during riots, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Margate doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case: The latest indictment ties together several of the many threads in the case, which first came to light in summer 2017.
CAMDEN — Three more people, including a Somers Point doctor and a Linwood man, were indicted…
