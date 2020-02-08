Issa Baker-Toombs sank six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 79-60 win over Middle Township on Friday night.

Elijah Jones scored 21 for Pleasantville, which improved to 9-11 and ended a two-game losing streak.

Matt Marino scored 19 for Middle (8-11).

Pleasantville 17 25 23 14 - 79

Middle Township 19 14 14 13 – 60

PV – Baker-Toombs 22, McLaughlin 13, Rosado 8, Gonzalez 15, Jones 21

MT – Harris 9, Marino 19, Sapp 14, McNeal 3, Aftanis 4, Camacho 2, Flanders 3, Leahy 3, B. Harris 3

