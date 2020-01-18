The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team gave its best performance of the season Saturday night.
Jahlil White scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 63-39 win over Marist in a Dan Finn Classic game in Jersey City.
Wildwood Catholic (11-2) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Marist (9-2) of Bayonne is a North Jersey Non-Public B contender.
Wildwood catholic senior Jacob Hopping gave one of his best efforts of the season with 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Crusaders junior guard Martin Anguelov sank four 3-pointers and finished with 16. Taj Thweatt blocked four shots for Wildwood Catholic.
This was the first time in a big game this season that the Crusaders got balanced scoring throughout their lineup.
Wildwood Catholic 19 19 19 6 – 63
Marist 8 16 7 8 – 39
WC – White 21, Lopez 2, Hopping 15, Thweatt 9, Anguelov 16
BAY – Jackson 6, Mency 9, Sidibe 2, Silas 4, Toha 11, Jackson 4, Decosta 3
