Bally's The Book World Cup (2)

Soccer fans watch the closing minutes of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday at The Book inside Bally’s Atlantic City.

The property will be hosting the grand opening of its new sports book, The Book, which is Atlantic City’s largest sportsbook. The official opening ceremony will be at noon on Sunday in anticipation of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener which starts at 1 p.m. The first 200 guests who place a $100 wager will receive a special gift. Several former Philadelphia Eagles, including two-time Superbowl Champion, 2018 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Chris Long, as well as Hollis Thomas and Fred Barnett, will be on hand.

