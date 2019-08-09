What’s better than watching the stunts of expert airmen and women while you kick back on the beach? Doing it with a rum bucket at hand. Head to Bally’s Beach Bar for the Airshow and stay for the entertainment: DJ Philly Will at noon; Big House Band at 1 p.m.; DJ Fly at 5 p.m. and Liquid A at 6 p.m. Located at 1900 Boardwalk. Go to BallysAC.com.

