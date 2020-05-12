"I miss heading up the (Wells Fargo Center) to catch a Sixers game. Hopefully, won’t miss the summer at the shore, especially dinner with friends in Cape May at Peter Shields or Fins. But I think my first night out is going to be dinner in AC at Chef Vola’s with my wife Beth, Paul and Bonnie Rodio, Maria and Tony Iaconelli and Mike Rizzo. Veal chop and banana cream pie!," Dave Catalana, 56 of Vineland
Bananna Cream Pie and Veal Chop from Chef Vola's
