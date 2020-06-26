Question: Years ago, friends and family members gave me new Barbie dolls as Christmas and birthday gifts. I still own the collection which is in very good condition and recently read that Barbie is celebrating her 60th birthday this year. I will appreciate anything you can tell me about the possible worth of a 1996 mint-in-box Barbie, one of two I received, and this one was left in its box and never played with. The other doll is a 1988 Holiday Barbie. — L. R., Dennisville
Answer: Dressed in the familiar black-and-white-striped swimsuit worn during her first appearance at New York’s March 9, 1959, Toy Fair, your original mint-in-box Barbie is one of the scarce early dolls still never played with.
Following her introduction, Barbie became an important role model for girls and young women, with each doll costing only $3.
Throughout the many years she reigned, Barbie had hundreds of jobs, inspired Andy Warhol’s silk-sreen art, ran for President and launched Barbie hairstyles, hair colors, toy houses and cars, books, games and fashion collections.
Presently, she has inspired a ball gown that celebrates her birthday and can be purchased at Target for $60.
Recent Barbie collectibles’ sale prices have included a 1996 motion-box doll that sold for $4,500, a 1988 Holiday Barbie $750 and a 1993 Koolade Barbie $195
Question: I recently inherited what is left of a small collection of Cracker Jack playthings. It includes a 1920s set of musical instruments including a French horn, drum, banjo and violin. There also is a railroad passenger car, described as “D3540-2” a 1930s smoker’s pipe featuring a dog’s head on a brown pipe bowl and a multicolor copyrighted 1964 paint set with brush and paper marked “Cracker Jack Division, Borden Inc. Foods 1970.” All are in very good condition. I hope you will be able to provide some information insofar as the possible collectibility of these items and if they have any value. — C. P., Millville.
Answer: Your collection is a fine example of items created for many years that were known a Cracker Jack Toys. Initially made in 1896, they were placed in boxes containing a mixture of popcorn, peanuts and molasses.
During 1903, Ruek-heim Bros. and Epstein were placing coupons for such small “prizes” as miniature musical instruments in the boxes. Although at that time not every box had a prize, by 1912 Cracker Boxes marked “Cracker jack” were distributed with a prize in each box. From 1910, through 1918, coupons were used and exchanged for the petite prizes.
In 1922, the Ruekheim Bros. company was changed to Cracker Box Company and from 1925 to 1932, the boxes were marked “Occupied” and “Cracker Jack Novelty” after the firm’s move to Chicago.
From 1945 to 1954 Cracker Jack boxes marked “Occupied”were made in Japan. The year 1946 marked the first time new prize materials were used. The first use of paper wrappers was 1948. The company was sold to Borden’s Food Inc. in 1963 and by 1965 had a Columbus, Ohio, address.
Later toys were made by Akro Agate and Tootsie Toy created plastic and stand-up figure toys.
Recently, Cracker Jack toys sales have included prices paid for a 1920 Railroad Car, a 1930 dog’s head on brown pipe bowl sold for $60 and a mud-colored print set complete with watercolors $175.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
