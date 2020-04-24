The Barefoot Country Music Fest, slated for June 19-21 in Wildwood, is postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is now rescheduled for June 24-27 2021 on the city's beach. A special concert honoring healthcare and other frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 will kick off the 2021 event.
Ticket holders can hold their tickets to 2021, donate tickets to COVID-19 frontline workers or request a refund at bcmfest.com. BCMF will donate also 500 festival tickets to healthcare personnel.
“While we are disappointed that the Barefoot Country Music Fest had to be postponed this summer, we greatly appreciate all of the hard work and effort that went into planning the festival," said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron. "We look forward to an even bigger and better festival in 2021. On behalf of myself and the commissioners, we look forward to celebrating this one-of-a-kind experience with our community and visitors in the not-so-distant future."
Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd were scheduled to play at the beach concert and are in discussions to perform at next year’s event.
