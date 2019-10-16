Barnegat (2-3) at Monmouth Regional (0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat tight end Isaiah Gerena has 16 catches for 212 yards. Barnegat senior quarterback and linebacker Matt Vernieri has thrown for 423 yards and made 42 tackles, six of them for losses.

