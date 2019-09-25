Barnegat (2-1) at Ocean Township (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat comes off a 28-22 win over Shore Regional. Senior quarterback/linebacker Matt Vernieri has thrown for a touchdown, run for two scores and made 25 tackles. Ocean has outscored its opponents 60-12 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.