Barnegat (0-0) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat returns two starters on offense and three on defense from last season's 7-3 team. Senior lineman Griffin Jackstadt has committed to University of Pennsylvania. Pt. Pleasant Borough finished 3-6 last season.

