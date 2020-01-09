The Barnegat High School boys basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 72-50 win over Lacey Township on Thursday night.

Jaxon Baker led the Bengals with 22 points.

Barnegat 19 12 21 20 – 72

Lacey 7 11 16 16 – 50

B – N. Revello 15, Krey 7, Baker 22, B. Revello 7, Gerena 10, Savastano 2, Jackson 4, Quinn 5

LT – Cohen 14, Dolan 2, Zuccarelli 2, Bacchetta 6, Wilson 1, Nemcik 2, Buxton 4, Kuhn 2, Howard 12, Tracey 5

