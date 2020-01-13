Jaxon Baker scored 15 as Barnegat improved to 7-0 with a 50-47 win over Jackson Memorial.

Isaiah Gerena and Jared Kray each had 10 for the Bengals. Barnegat made 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

Barnegat 13 9 11 17 – 50

Jackson Memorial 7 8 18 14 – 47

BA – N. Revello 8, Krey 15, Baker 15, B. Revello 5, Gerena 10, Quinn 2

