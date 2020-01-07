The Barnegat High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 and continued the best start in school history with a 44-43 win over Jackson Liberty on Monday night.

Jared Krey led Barnegat with 12 points, while Nick Revello contributed 11.

Barnegat 17 9 7 11 – 44

Jackson Liberty 11 11 9 12 - 43

BA – N. Revello 11, Krey 12, Baxter 3, B. Revello 7, Gerena 9, Jackson 2

JL – Clay 3, Barth 11, Duffy 2, Bailey 7, Dupree 2, Gjonballa 7, Bosco 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

