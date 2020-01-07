The Barnegat High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 and continued the best start in school history with a 44-43 win over Jackson Liberty on Monday night.
Jared Krey led Barnegat with 12 points, while Nick Revello contributed 11.
Barnegat 17 9 7 11 – 44
Jackson Liberty 11 11 9 12 - 43
BA – N. Revello 11, Krey 12, Baxter 3, B. Revello 7, Gerena 9, Jackson 2
JL – Clay 3, Barth 11, Duffy 2, Bailey 7, Dupree 2, Gjonballa 7, Bosco 9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.