Barnegat improved to 4-0 – the best start in the program’s history.
Senior forward Isaiah Gerena led the Bengals with 21 points – 17 in the second half. Jaxon Baker scored 19 and sank four 3-pointers for Barnegat.
Donovan Catholic 9 9 18 11 – 47
Barnegat 8 9 17 20 – 54
DC – Ayala-Petty 21, Weisse 3, Weeden 15, Ramos 8
BAR – Ni. Revello 6, Krey 3, Baker 19, B. Revello 5, Gerena 21
